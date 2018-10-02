State Veterans Cemetery is One Step Closer to Breaking Ground

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls City Council members are working to donate land for a new state veterans cemetery. After the first round of voting tonight area veterans and their families are one step closer to having a proper burial site in eastern South Dakota.

Nearly 50 acres in northeast Sioux Falls passed a first round of voting unanimously by city council to gift the land to the state. Councilor Rick Kiley supports this much needed gift.

“It’s just something we need to do for payback for the men and women who have served our country,” says Rick Kiley.

This is the next step toward a building a burial site for the thousands of veterans and their families in eastern South Dakota.

“I kind of look at it as checking one more box of the process that we need to go through,” says Terry Paulsen of the South Dakota Veterans Council.

Paulsen is one of the many who has put countless hours into making this cemetery happen.

“I probably take five phone calls a day asking when it’s getting built, and I just say hold on we’re going through the process,” says Paulsen.

A recent development in this process, the National Cemetery Administration ranked Sioux Falls number one on a funding priority list for a new state cemetery which was released earlier this week.

“Seeing the list, it brought to me just all the hard work and effort that it took to get this done,” says Paulsen.

The National Cemetery Administration announced that it plans to fund the project. It could break ground next spring bringing a final resting place to those who deserve their burial benefits.

“That’s where this is so important because these are benefits that would go unused if we didn’t have it, and we’ll be able to take care of over 42,000 veterans and their families in this area,” says Paulsen.

There is also an endowment fund set up to help maintain and support the cemetery.

