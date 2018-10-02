Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser he had called credible witness

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – President Donald Trump drew laughter and cheers as he mocked the California college professor who alleges that his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

Trump had called Christine Blasey Ford a “very credible witness” after her Senate testimony. But during a rally Tuesday night in Mississippi, the president imitated Ford as he ran through a list of what he described as holes in her story.

Ford’s lawyer Michael Bromwich called Trump’s attack “vicious, vile and soulless.”

The president was in Mississippi looking to use his influence to sway the outcome of a low-profile election that could tip the balance of the Senate. But he spent much of the rally lamenting the treatment of Kavanaugh by Democrats.