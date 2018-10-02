Veterans Are Holding Down The Fort By Protecting Themselves This Flu Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD- It’s that time of year people always fear: Flu Season. But leave it to the veterans to set an example.

“Do you think it’s important that people get their flu shots?”

Korean War Veteran Eldon Snessby answers, “Oh definitely. Who likes to be sick?”

On Tuesday, over 200 veterans received their flu shots at the V.A Medical Center. Every flu season, the center offers free flu shots to veterans. Nurses at the center say they hold these clinics because it’s convenient for their patients.

“It’s nice to have them be able to be here and get their flu shots while they’re here for other appointments. It’s kind of a ‘one stop shop.’ If they’re in for their eye glasses, they can get a flu shot. If they came in for hearing aid stuff, they can get a flu shot,” says Registered Nurse Diana Albers.

Before you head over to the clinic, not everyone can receive a shot.

Albers explains, “Pretty much if you’re a veteran and you seek care here, you’re eligible to come on in and get a flu shot.”

It’s easy to get a flu shot from Walgreens or from CVS. However veterans say they wouldn’t trust anyone else to take care of them like the V.A Medical Center.

“I don’t use anybody else. I think they understand veterans better than anybody and it’s the place to go,” says Vietnam Veteran Larry Stanmmer.

Now these veterans have a new weapon to protect them until next flu season.

The V.A Medical Center’s flu shot clinics will be happening until December 13th.