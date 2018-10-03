4 Ways to Manage Your Overflowing Inbox

A local marketing specialist breaks down how to regain control of your email

If you are an average user of email, chances are you have if not a hundred unopened email in your inbox, thousands upon thousands. Do you really need all of those solicitations, newsletters and updates? If not, how do you easily downsize and regain control of the chaos? Chris Prendergast, the Chief Strategy Officer at Click Rain, offers up some helpful suggestions after surmizing the size of his own unopened email list. Among the solutions, unroll.me. Check it out.