A Look Ahead at Wednesdays Supreme Court Cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today is the final day the South Dakota Supreme Court will hear cases at the University of Sioux Falls.

The high court has been listening to cases every day this week. They’ll hear three cases today.

The first case is the State of South Dakota vs. Waylon Nathan Uhre. A Meade County Grand Jury indicted Uhre in February of 2016 for various crimes, including rape in the first degree, ten counts of sexual contact with a minor, and twenty counts of possessing, manufacturing, or distributing child pornography. Uhre’s lawyer argues the trial court created error when it closed the courtroom to the public during an eight-year-old’s testimony.

