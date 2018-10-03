Big Day Tuesday for Lincoln and Tea Area in Golf

BROOKINGS and DELL RAPIDS, SD… Tuesday was an amazing day to be a Lincoln Patriot or a Tea Area Titan. Both teams won state golf titles and also had the medalists as well. Ryan Neff of the Pats was a 4-shot winner shooting a 1 over par 145 for two days (71 on Tuesday) and Brock Murphy was down 2 with 2 holes to play and parred the final two holes and came back to win the individual title and helped his team win by 13 shots.