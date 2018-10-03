Big Day Tuesday for Lincoln and Tea Area in Golf

Big Day Tuesday for Lincoln and Tea Area in Golf
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

BROOKINGS and DELL RAPIDS, SD… Tuesday was an amazing day to be a Lincoln Patriot or a Tea Area Titan. Both teams won state golf titles and also had the medalists as well. Ryan Neff of the Pats was a 4-shot winner shooting a 1 over par 145 for two days (71 on Tuesday) and Brock Murphy was down 2 with 2 holes to play and parred the final two holes and came back to win the individual title and helped his team win by 13 shots.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Rosinsky Paces Pats Past Warriors
Rosinsky’s Incredible Quarter For Lincoln
STATE AA TRACK-Another Patriots Day As Both Lincol...
Cartwright Pours In School Record 41 Points In O&#...

You Might Also Like