Girls State Tennis Starts a Day Early

RAPID CITY, SD… The girls state tennis tournament started a day early in Rapid City Wednesday. After a long day of travel teams stepped off the buss and on to the courts to play 1st and 2nd round matches. Daniell Sebata is back to defend her title and will be tough to beat. She won her 2nd round match in straight sets over Ella Hancock of RC Christian. Lincoln’s Johana Brower was also a straight set winner over Kayla Harvey of Huron. Matches continue Thursday presumably indoors with bad weather in the forecast. Championship matches are still slated for Saturday. Team-wise, Lincoln, O’Gorman, RC Stevens and Watertown all had big days to start the tournament.