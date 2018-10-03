Ledbetter Appeals Assault Sentence to South Dakota Supreme Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A gruesome criminal case out of Lincoln County was brought before the South Dakota Supreme Court Wednesday.

It involves Antonio Ledbetter, the man who was sentenced to 45 years in prison last fall for cutting off his ex-girlfriend’s nipples back in 2016.

His attorney argues to the Supreme Court that the sentence was unconstitutional, because it allegedly violated a 2017 plea agreement.

Ledbetter was initially facing nine different charges; however six of those charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

The plea agreement also discussed how much time he would serve.

“We thought was going to be workable and acceptable for all parties meaning the defense, the state, as well as the victim in the case,” said Defense Attorney David Stuart.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ledbetter would plea guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a range of 18 to 30 years jail time.

But during the sentencing hearing, Judge Douglas Hoffman instead sentenced Ledbetter to the maximum on each count, giving him 45 years.

Ledbetter’s attorney argued his client was blindsided, and the court did not uphold its part of the plea deal.

“So it’s my request that this court deem that there was a plea agreement,” said Stuart. “That the trial court was bound to the terms of that and had a duty to perform its part of the plea agreement.”

The State argues that while both parties agreed to the plea deal, the decision on how much jail time Ledbetter would serve was ultimately up to the judge.

“That sentence was entirely proper,” said Assistant Attorney Gen Patricia Archer. “And that is because this was a plea agreement that had a sentencing recommendation only, it was not binding on the trial court, and that was explicitly set forward in the record.”