SFPD Connects with Residents at Tuesday’s Coffee with a Cop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For a select group of Sioux Falls Police officers, drinking coffee was part of the job description today.

Officers met with residents at the McDonald’s on 41st Street for Coffee with a Cop. The event allows residents to have a one-on-one conversation with some of the officers who patrol the city.

The goal is to connect with the community and talk about any concerns residents might have. Officers realize when they are called to a scene, it might not always be a positive experience. So they hope these events show a more personal side of the job.

“It’s not, them having a traumatic experience, or a bad day, or a car accident, to be able to talk to somebody when they’re smiling and happy is always a good thing,” said Community Resource Officer Brady Lieuwen.

Sioux Falls police host Coffee with a Cop about a half-dozen times a year. They say anywhere from 50 to 60 people usually show up to each one.