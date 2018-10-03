Stacy Phelps Jury Selection Underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jury selection is underway for Stacy Phelps.

The former CEO of the educational nonprofit AIII is facing charges for his alleged role in the “Gear Up” scandal.

Police say they uncovered an embezzlement scheme after investigating a 2015 multiple-murder suicide case in Platte.

Wednesday’s jury selection was pretty straightforward. Both the assistant attorney general and defense asked potential jurors several questions.

Judge Anderson told the jurors that under the law, Phelps is presumed innocent. It’s now up to the prosecution to try to provide evidence that proves Phelps is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Most of the about 80 potential jurors filled out a questionnaire prior to Wednesday’s selection. This is pretty common for highly publicized cases.

Some jurors indicated that their previously held opinions about the case may influence their ability to be a fair juror.

For that reason, the judge respectfully excused more than a dozen people.

They’re hoping to wrap up jury selection soon. The trial itself could start as soon as Thursday.

The prosecution and the defense are both hoping that the trial wraps up sometime between next Wednesday and Friday.