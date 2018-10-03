Treinen Making Straight A’s in Oakland

OAKLAND, CA… Former SDSU pitcher Blake Treinen and his Oakland A’s take the field in New York Wednesday night for the American League wildcard game. The A’s closer is a big reason why his team won 97 games this season. He went 9-2 with a 0.78 ERA and had 100 K’s in 80 innings pitched en route to 38 saves. And the former Jackrabbit is really enjoying the opportunity to close games for his new team after being traded from the Washington Nationals.