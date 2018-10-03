Trials set for 19 accused of drug crimes in state prison

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) – A March 18 trial date has been set for 19 people accused of drug crimes while they were inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that all 19 defendants have pleaded not guilty. Bon Homme County Clerk of Court Heather Humphrey says they will stand trial as individuals, not as a group.

A grand jury indicted the suspects last month. The attorney general’s office says each faces two marijuana-related charges that together carry a maximum punishment of three years in prison.