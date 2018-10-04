South Dakota Farmers Making Progress on Late-Season Crops

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three-fourths of South Dakota’s winter wheat crop is now in the ground, as farmers also make progress on harvesting late-season crops.

The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says 3 percent of the sunflower crop, 9 percent of the sorghum, 11 percent of the corn and 21 percent of the soybeans are harvested.

Subsoil moisture is rated 57 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 72 percent in those categories. Pasture and range conditions are rated 43 percent in good to excellent condition, up slightly over the week.