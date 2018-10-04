Bond Set at $100,000 Cash Bond for Rapid City Priest

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a priest in the Rapid City Catholic Diocese who’s accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child. Thirty-eight-year-old John Praveen appeared in Pennington County court via video from jail Wednesday.

Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue says the high bond was due to the seriousness of the charges and Praveen’s flight risk since he has few ties to the community. Praveen most recently worked at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City. He was previously assigned as a parochial vicar to All Saints Church in Eagle Butte.

The priest is charged with two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16.