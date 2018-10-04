Chief Meteorologist

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD, is looking for a Chief Meteorologist who is ready to be the face of the KDLT weather department. We are looking for a meteorologist with a strong on-air presence, commanding, authoritative delivery, and who knows how to turn weather data into relevant information for viewers on-air and on our digital platforms. If weather forecasting is your thing, the Midwest is a great place to be. The right person for this job is a team player, has a strong sense of community and has what it takes to lead a team of two meteorologists in day-to-day and severe weather situations. The Chief Meteorologist will forecast, produce, and present a clear and concise weather casts, which tell a story and connect with viewers for the 5pm, 6pm, and 10pm newscasts Monday-Friday.

We’re looking for a meteorologist who believes in active weathercasting and understands there’s nothing more important than alerting viewers about breaking and severe weather. The successful candidate will be a great communicator who can describe complex weather situations in a clear, concise, and compelling manner with an emphasis on accuracy. The Chief Meteorologist will develop innovative ways to present the forecast using on air, online and digital media platforms. The best candidate will be someone who believes in teamwork, has a strong sense of community, is a natural leader and loves weather forecasting.

Qualifications include: Our ideal candidate must have a BS/BA in Meteorology with emphasis or minor in broadcasting. An AMS/CBM seal is strongly desired, but not required. A strong understanding of the field of meteorology and a proven track record of forecasting as an on-air meteorologist for two years is required. Writing, editing, organizational and reporting skills are a must. KDLT utilizes the WSI Weather System and we are looking for someone who is proficient with that system. You are also required to have knowledge of meteorology, weather gathering, and associated equipment. Utilize graphics and video in a way that helps our audience prepare for various weather conditions. A solid vocal delivery, camera presence, clear enunciation, and the ability to ad lib when required. A strong understanding of the importance of social media and interacting with viewers on air and online. Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Flexibility to work any shift. As the Chief Meteorologist you will need to possess the ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills. You will need to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution. Valid driver’s license with a good driving record is required.

Please send cover letter and resume to: KDLT-TV; 3600 South Westport Avenue; Sioux Falls, SD or e-mail Interim News Director Justin Wulf at j_wulf@kdlt.com EOE