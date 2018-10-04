Congress OKs opioid bill in show of bipartisanship

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republicans and Democrats in Congress have approved bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing the country’s devastating opioid addiction.

Republican President Donald Trump has said he will sign into law, but it also carries political implications. The measure includes contributions from at least 70 lawmakers. Some are facing tough re-election campaigns in November. It ensures they have something positive to campaign about in the final weeks of the campaign.

More than 63,600 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2016. Two-thirds of them involved a prescription or illegal opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The measure, known as the Support for Patients and Communities Act, attacks the problem in hundreds of ways.