Coyotes Seek 2-0 Valley Start Behind Cool Hand Of Simmons

USD Hosts Missouri State Saturday At 2 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota Coyote football team returns home this Saturday hosting Missouri State for Dakota Days at 2 o’clock.

USD opened their Mo Valley season with a 31-24 victory at Southern Illinois. Austin Simmons showed the poise that he’s promised, leading a second half comeback by throwing for 333 yards and three touchdowns.