Jacks Ready To Bounce Back From Dakota Marker Heartbreaker

SDSU Hosts Indiana State Saturday At 6 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Though they lost 21-17 at top ranked North Dakota State last week, the Jackrabbit football team didn’t drop far in the national polls, remaining at #3 in the STATS FCS media top 25 and falling to fourth in the coaches poll.

Now it’s time to prove they still belong to be there by moving on from the Dakota Marker heartbreaker and beating Indiana State on Saturday at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium at 6 PM.

Though it would be easy to overlook a Sycamore team that went 0-11 last year….

…. Jacks saw plenty of things to correct in their loss to the Bison, and feel they’ll be better because of it.