Mitchell Police: Social Media Post About School Shooting Intended as Joke

MITCHELL, S.D. – Police in Mitchell say a social media post made by students about a school shooting was intended as a joke.

Administrators with Mitchell Middle School contacted authorities just after 8 a.m. Thursday morning. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, say a student reported seeing a social media post between two students with only the words “school shooter.”

Police say no specific threat was made against the school or students.