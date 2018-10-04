Most Sought After Home Remodeling Projects in Sioux Empire

The Showcase of Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase kick off Saturday, October 6 in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg. Homeowners with their eye on improvements to both indoor and outdoor living spaces will want to soak up all that the 21 projects have to offer. Accent walls, mudrooms, sunroom additions, barnwood, and outdoor entertaining spaces are just a few of the more common features being brought into living spaces throughout the region.

The best advice from the experts: do your homework. Ask around and talk with various contractors before investing in any upgrades. More on what people are asking for and about, in our conversation with organizers from both events.