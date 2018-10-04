Scoreboard Thursday, October 4th

Scores For Thursday, October 4, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4TH, 2018
NHL
Colorado 4, Wild 1

Womens’ College Soccer
USD 3, Oral Roberts 1

H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-18, 25-13, 25-13

Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-7, 25-15, 25-18

Avon def. Bridgewater-Emery, 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 16-25, 15-10

Belle Fourche def. Douglas, 25-18, 25-18, 27-29, 25-18

Bennett County def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 15-5

Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13

Canistota def. Howard, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12

Canton def. Garretson, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22

Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McIntosh, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16

Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20

Crazy Horse def. Oelrichs, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Deubrook def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-23, 25-18, 25-8

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19

Estelline/Hendricks def. Colman-Egan, 25-12, 25-21, 25-11

Faith def. Philip, 25-17, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18

Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-18, 25-18, 13-25, 19-25, 15-12

Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-3, 25-16, 25-5

Hamlin def. Webster, 25-17, 28-30, 26-24, 25-20

Hanson def. Mitchell Christian, 25-22, 25-18, 25-12

Herreid/Selby Area def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-19, 25-7, 25-10

Jones County def. Dupree, 25-23, 25-19, 27-25

Kimball/White Lake def. Parkston, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10

Langford def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18

Leola/Frederick def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23

McCook Central/Montrose def. West Central, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14

Miller def. James Valley Christian, 25-18, 25-9, 25-9

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Chamberlain, 25-9, 25-18, 25-14

New Underwood def. Lemmon, 20-25, 25-6, 25-19, 25-8

Northwestern def. Faulkton, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20

Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23

Potter County def. Edmunds Central, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21

Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 14-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9

Redfield/Doland def. Milbank Area, 23-25, 26-24, 25-16, 27-25

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12

Scotland def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-12, 25-13

Sioux County, Neb. def. Edgemont, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 16-28, 15-12

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 23-25, 15-6

Sturgis def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Iroquois, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15

Wall def. Custer, 25-10, 25-12, 22-25, 25-12

Waverly-South Shore def. Florence/Henry, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10

Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 29-27, 25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12

Winner def. White River, 25-17, 25-10, 25-12

Luverne def. Worthington, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Minneota def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Canby, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

