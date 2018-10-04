Scoreboard Thursday, October 4th
Scores For Thursday, October 4, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4TH, 2018
NHL
Colorado 4, Wild 1
Womens’ College Soccer
USD 3, Oral Roberts 1
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-18, 25-13, 25-13
Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-7, 25-15, 25-18
Avon def. Bridgewater-Emery, 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 16-25, 15-10
Belle Fourche def. Douglas, 25-18, 25-18, 27-29, 25-18
Bennett County def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 21-25, 15-5
Beresford def. Alcester-Hudson, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13
Canistota def. Howard, 25-19, 25-16, 25-12
Canton def. Garretson, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22
Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McIntosh, 25-16, 25-11, 25-16
Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20
Crazy Horse def. Oelrichs, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Deubrook def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-23, 25-18, 25-8
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19
Estelline/Hendricks def. Colman-Egan, 25-12, 25-21, 25-11
Faith def. Philip, 25-17, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18
Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-18, 25-18, 13-25, 19-25, 15-12
Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-3, 25-16, 25-5
Hamlin def. Webster, 25-17, 28-30, 26-24, 25-20
Hanson def. Mitchell Christian, 25-22, 25-18, 25-12
Herreid/Selby Area def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-19, 25-7, 25-10
Jones County def. Dupree, 25-23, 25-19, 27-25
Kimball/White Lake def. Parkston, 25-9, 25-13, 25-10
Langford def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18
Leola/Frederick def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23
McCook Central/Montrose def. West Central, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-14
Miller def. James Valley Christian, 25-18, 25-9, 25-9
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Chamberlain, 25-9, 25-18, 25-14
New Underwood def. Lemmon, 20-25, 25-6, 25-19, 25-8
Northwestern def. Faulkton, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20
Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23
Potter County def. Edmunds Central, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21
Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 14-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9
Redfield/Doland def. Milbank Area, 23-25, 26-24, 25-16, 27-25
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12
Scotland def. Centerville, 25-19, 25-12, 25-13
Sioux County, Neb. def. Edgemont, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 16-28, 15-12
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-16, 25-20, 15-25, 23-25, 15-6
Sturgis def. Red Cloud, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Iroquois, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15
Wall def. Custer, 25-10, 25-12, 22-25, 25-12
Waverly-South Shore def. Florence/Henry, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10
Wessington Springs def. Highmore-Harrold, 29-27, 25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 15-12
Winner def. White River, 25-17, 25-10, 25-12
Luverne def. Worthington, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
Minneota def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Canby, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21