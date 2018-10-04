SDSU & USD Picked First & Second In Summit League Basketball Polls

SDSU's Mike Daum & Macy Miller Tabbed As Preseason Players Of The Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Believe it or not college basketball season is a little over a month away, and it’s once again set to be another exciting one in the Rushmore State.

South Dakota State and South Dakota have been picked first and second in both the men’s and women’s Summit League Basketball preseason polls. The Jackrabbit men are seeking their fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament while the women are seeking their second consecutive Big Dance invite and 8th in the last ten years.

SDSU seniors Mike Daum and Macy Miller have also been tabbed as the preseason players of the year in the Summit. David Jenkins Jr. is also on the men’s first team All-Summit squad, while Madison Guebert is on the women’s first team and both Tagyn Larson and Myah Selland are on the second team.

Trey Burch-Manning is a first team All-Summit selection for the men with Tyler Hagedorn on the second team. On the women’s side Allison Arens and Ciara Duffy are on the first team while Madison McKeever is on the second team.