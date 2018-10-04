Stacy Phelps’ Trial Begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – July 31, 2015.

“That’s the date the dominos start falling,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

However, Stacy Phelps’ defense attorney says a different date – which seemed insignificant at the time- changed his client’s life forever.

April 11, 2014.

That’s the date Phelps wrote on a contract.

However, this is where the prosecution and defense disagree.

Phelps is facing charges of falsification of evidence for backdating a contract between Mid-Central and AIII. He’s also facing charges for conspiracy to offer forged evidence.

Opening arguments were on Thursday.

The defense says the evidence will show that Phelps didn’t have criminal intent and that there are plenty of legitimate reasons someone would backdate a contract.

Attorney General Marty Jackley claims the evidence will show that Scott Westerhuis emailed a backdated contract to Phelps. Phelps then signed it and emailed it back to Scott.

“This case is about a cover-up,” said Jackley.

A few weeks later, Scott Westerhuis was dead.

On September 17, 2015, Scott Westerhuis murdered his family, including his wife Nicole Westerhuis. He then burned the house down and killed himself.

As the Platte community was left with more questions than answers, an investigation into the Westerhuis’ life and finances began.

“A politicized investigation began,” said the defense.

Phelps is not facing embezzling charges, whereas Scott embezzled over a million dollars.

The prosecution paints Phelps and Scott as longtime colleagues. The defense disagrees.

“One day three years ago, he [Phelps] got played by a criminal, a con man named Scott Westerhuis,” said the defense.

The defense labelled Phelps as a “victim” of Scott’s, not a co-conspirator.

After opening arguments, Dan Guericke took the stand. Last Friday, Guericke took a plea deal in exchange for his testimony and cooperation.

“I’ve had better days,” said Guericke.

Guericke says that Phelps would often collect receipts for expenses related to a summer educational camp for indigenous teenagers at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Guericke says Phelps would then submit those receipts to the Department of Education for reimbursement.

The former Mid-Central executive director testified that on August 9, 2015, Scott and Nicole Westerhuis called him, explaining that they were missing a contract needed for an upcoming legislative audit. They then allegedly asked Guericke if he was comfortable signing a replica of the contract, which Guericke did.

The defense pointed out that the contracts in which existed at the time which is was backdated to.

“The agreements were in the place in the past on those dates,” said the defense.

Phelps’ trial is scheduled to continue tomorrow. Guericke’s sentencing hearing is set for next month.