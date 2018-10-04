Three Way Tie For Team Lead After Two Days At State Tennis
Championship Rounds Tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Girls’ State Tennis Tournament moved indoors for the second day of competition and the team leaderboard drew even. Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team standings are below. Competition concludes tomorrow.
GIRLS’ STATE TENNIS
|TEAM STANDINGS – End of Day Thursday
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|RC Stevens
|300
|1
|SF Lincoln
|300
|1
|SF O’Gorman
|300
|4
|Watertown
|280
|5
|Brandon Valley
|275