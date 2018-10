Corsica man pleads guilty to financial exploitation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota attorney general says a Corsica man is facing up to 10 years in prison for exploiting money from an elderly family member.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said Friday 48-year-old David Anthony Stetson has pleaded guilty to felony theft by exploitation. Authorities say Stetson must pay restitution of more than $27,000.

The felony is also punishable by a fine of up to $20,000.