Flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor fallen soldier

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s governor has ordered flags on state property flown at half-staff this weekend to honor a fallen World War II soldier and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Gov. Kim Reynolds requests that all U.S. and state flags be lowered during daylight hours on Saturday to honor Army Pvt. Donald E. Brown, of Thompson, who killed in action on July 28, 1944, when his tank was destroyed by enemy fire in France.

The 24-year-old’s remains were buried at an American military cemetery in France as an unknown soldier. His remains were disinterred last year and identified through DNA testing. He will be buried with full military honors Saturday in Thompson.

On Sunday, flags will again be lowered in observance of the Fallen Firefighters Memorial service.