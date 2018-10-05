Football Friday-Week 8 (10-5-18)
Highlights, Scores & Fun From The Eighth Week Of Prep Football
Week 8 of Football Friday features thrilling moments from 10 games across the region! Click on the video viewer to see all the scores, fun and highlights featuring:
Huron vs. O’Gorman
RC Stevens vs. Lincoln
Brookings vs. Harrisburg
SF Christian vs. Tri-valley
Dakota Valley vs. West Central
Gregory vs. Wolsey/Wessington
West Sioux vs. West Lyon
Canton vs. Lennox
Madison vs. Tea Area
Boyden Hull/RV vs. Sheldon