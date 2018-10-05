HIGHLIGHTS: Roosevelt and Lincoln Win Early 1st Round Games October 5, 2018 Nicole Griffith, Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The High School State A Softball Tournament kicked off today. Click on the video box for highlights of Roosevelt and Lincoln. Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story Tags: High School Softball, state a softball Related Post Lincoln Sweeps Doubleheader With O’Gorman 41st Ringneck International Softball Invitational ... Brookings Outlaws Outlast South Dakota Gold Late “Knight” Magic At State Softball