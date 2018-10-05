HIGHLIGHTS: Roosevelt and Lincoln Win Early 1st Round Games

Nicole Griffith,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The High School State A Softball Tournament kicked off today. Click on the video box for highlights of Roosevelt and Lincoln.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: ,

Related Post

Lincoln Sweeps Doubleheader With O’Gorman
41st Ringneck International Softball Invitational ...
Brookings Outlaws Outlast South Dakota Gold
Late “Knight” Magic At State Softball

You Might Also Like