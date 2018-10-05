Man who shot self near prep football game faces charges

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (AP) – Charges have been filed against a Pukwana man who authorities say shot himself near a high school football game in Chamberlain following a police chase.

The Daily Republic reports 20-year-old Jared Houska faces a felony aggravated eluding count and six misdemeanors, including having a gun on school grounds. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The Sept. 28 chase began at Lower Brule and ended in a practice field next to Chamberlain’s football stadium, where the school’s homecoming game was about to begin. Authorities say Houska shot himself, suffering minor injuries.

The nearby players from Chamberlain and Winner fled the area, and spectators moved behind the bleachers. The game was delayed half an hour.

Houska could face more than four years in prison if convicted on all counts.