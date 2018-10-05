Monster Jam Revs Up The Denny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – They’re big, they’re loud, and this weekend they’ll be at the Denny.

‘Monster Jam’ returns to Sioux Falls. The show kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. You can catch trucks and drivers on Saturday as well, with shows scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available by clicking here, or at the Denny’s box office itself. Tickets are $2 more expensive if you wait until the day of the show.

KDLT News went to the Denny Friday morning to get an idea of what to expect this weekend.

