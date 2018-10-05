Phelps’ Trial Day Two: Jury Hears Part Of 2015 Recorded Interview

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Trial continued on Friday for the final defendant in the “Gear Up” scandal.

Stacy Phelps, the former CEO of AIII, is charged with falsifying evidence for allegedly backdating contracts.

His defense lawyer says Phelps was duped by Scott Westerhuis, who embezzled more than a million dollars before killing his family and himself in 2015. Authorities say they started digging into the Westerhuis’ financials after the murder-suicide.

Friday, the jury heard an audio tape from December 2015. The jury only heard a few minutes worth of the Phelps’ voluntary four-hour interview.

Authorities say they found amended contracts between AIII and Mid-Central, yet could not find the original contract.

In the recorded interview, an official asked Phelps, “did you backdate these?”

In the tape, Phelps says he backdated the contract because Westerhuis told him to.

You can hear an official say that the amended contract changed Phelps from a subrecipient to a subcontractor.

The prosecution alleged that this an attempt to avoid an audit.

Phelps said he did not realize that any wording in the contract had changed nor his scope of responsibility.

The interviewer described Phelps as “cooperative.”

The former chairman of the board of AIII also testified on Friday. He said that he was impressed with Phelps’ work in the Gear Up program. However, he says that he later fired Phelps for not being forthcoming about financials.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday.