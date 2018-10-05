Scoreboard Friday, October 5th
Scoreboard Friday, October 5th
Scoreboard Friday, October 5th
Girls State Tennis
Championship Matches Saturday in Rapid City
475-O’Gorman
466-RC Stevens
446.5-Lincoln
401.5-Watertown
331-Brandon Valley
High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 13, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Alcester-Hudson 66, Centerville 12
Arlington/Lake Preston 52, Estelline/Hendricks 8
Baltic 24, Parker 8
Belle Fourche 68, Pine Ridge 14
Beresford 55, Flandreau 8
Brandon Valley 34, Watertown 7
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 48, McCook Central/Montrose 6
Britton-Hecla 48, Waverly-South Shore 0
Canistota/Freeman 48, Hanson 8
Canton 35, Lennox 18
Castlewood 29, Colman-Egan 16
Colome 60, Corsica/Stickney 8
Dakota Valley 29, West Central 27
Dell Rapids 41, Milbank Area 12
Elkton-Lake Benton 28, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20
Garretson 35, Viborg-Hurley 8
Hamlin 42, Deuel 18
Harding County 52, Newell 0
Harrisburg 14, Brookings 7
Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Northwestern 8
Howard 45, Chester 7
Irene-Wakonda 64, Menno/Marion 22
Jones County/White River 42, Kadoka Area 20
Kimball/White Lake 43, Platte-Geddes 8
Lemmon/McIntosh 60, Bison 24
Madison 10, Tea Area 7
Miller/Highmore-Harrold 56, Parkston 30
Mobridge-Pollock 43, Sisseton 6
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40, Chamberlain 12
New Underwood 50, Edgemont 0
Pierre 42, Mitchell 14
Potter County 48, Herreid/Selby Area 14
Rapid City Central 19, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 18
Rapid City Christian 44, Lyman 8
Red Cloud 46, Custer 35
Scotland 46, Avon 20
Sioux Falls Christian 38, Tri-Valley 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 31, Rapid City Stevens 20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41, Huron 9
Sioux Falls Washington 35, Aberdeen Central 13
Sioux Valley 22, Elk Point-Jefferson 17
St. Thomas More 21, Hot Springs 14
Sully Buttes 44, Langford 8
Tiospa Zina Tribal 42, Iroquois 6
Todd County 60, McLaughlin 6
Tri-State 50, Great Plains Lutheran 13
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Gayville-Volin 8
Vermillion 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 16
Webster 58, Florence/Henry 8
Winner 38, Wagner 0
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Gregory 13
Yankton 77, Sturgis 42
Minnesota
Dawson-Boyd 54, Canby 6
Hills Beaver Creek 52, Edgerton/Ellsworth
Luverne 27, Blue Earth 0
Marshall 49, St. Peter 0
Minneota 47, Springfield 16
Murray County Central 20, Adrian 10
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 45, Fulda 24
Pipestone 47, Martin County West 7
Iowa
West Sioux 41, West Lyon 14
Boyden Hull/RV 48, Sheldon 0
SC Heelan 31, LeMars 13
Central Lyon 51, Okoboji Milford 0
Sergeant Bluff 24, Spencer 20
Sioux Center 7, MOC Floyd Valley 0
Western Christian 28, Sibley Ocheyeden 0
Women’s Soccer
USF 0, Concordia-SP 0
MSU-Mankato 9, SMSU 1
Winona State 2, Augustana 1
MN-Duluth 2, Northern 0
Women’s Volleyball
Denver 3, South Dakota 0
USF 3, St. Cloud 1
Augustana 3, MN-Crookston 0
Northern 3, Upper Iowa 1
SMSU 3, MN-Duluth 1
Northwestern 3, St. Mary 0
Dordt 3, Morningside 0
Hastings 3, DWU 2
USHL
Fargo 3, Stampede 1