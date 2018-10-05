Scoreboard Friday, October 5th

Scoreboard Friday, October 5th
Mark Ovenden,
Girls State Tennis

Championship Matches Saturday in Rapid City

475-O’Gorman
466-RC Stevens
446.5-Lincoln
401.5-Watertown
331-Brandon Valley

High School Football

South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli 13, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Alcester-Hudson 66, Centerville 12

Arlington/Lake Preston 52, Estelline/Hendricks 8

Baltic 24, Parker 8

Belle Fourche 68, Pine Ridge 14

Beresford 55, Flandreau 8

Brandon Valley 34, Watertown 7

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 48, McCook Central/Montrose 6

Britton-Hecla 48, Waverly-South Shore 0

Canistota/Freeman 48, Hanson 8

Canton 35, Lennox 18

Castlewood 29, Colman-Egan 16

Colome 60, Corsica/Stickney 8

Dakota Valley 29, West Central 27

Dell Rapids 41, Milbank Area 12

Elkton-Lake Benton 28, Dell Rapids St. Mary 20

Garretson 35, Viborg-Hurley 8

Hamlin 42, Deuel 18

Harding County 52, Newell 0

Harrisburg 14, Brookings 7

Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Northwestern 8

Howard 45, Chester 7

Irene-Wakonda 64, Menno/Marion 22

Jones County/White River 42, Kadoka Area 20

Kimball/White Lake 43, Platte-Geddes 8

Lemmon/McIntosh 60, Bison 24

Madison 10, Tea Area 7

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 56, Parkston 30

Mobridge-Pollock 43, Sisseton 6

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40, Chamberlain 12

New Underwood 50, Edgemont 0

Pierre 42, Mitchell 14

Potter County 48, Herreid/Selby Area 14

Rapid City Central 19, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 18

Rapid City Christian 44, Lyman 8

Red Cloud 46, Custer 35

Scotland 46, Avon 20

Sioux Falls Christian 38, Tri-Valley 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 31, Rapid City Stevens 20

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41, Huron 9

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Aberdeen Central 13

Sioux Valley 22, Elk Point-Jefferson 17

St. Thomas More 21, Hot Springs 14

Sully Buttes 44, Langford 8

Tiospa Zina Tribal 42, Iroquois 6

Todd County 60, McLaughlin 6

Tri-State 50, Great Plains Lutheran 13

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52, Gayville-Volin 8

Vermillion 47, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 16

Webster 58, Florence/Henry 8

Winner 38, Wagner 0

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Gregory 13

Yankton 77, Sturgis 42

Minnesota

Dawson-Boyd 54, Canby 6

Hills Beaver Creek 52, Edgerton/Ellsworth

Luverne 27, Blue Earth 0

Marshall 49, St. Peter 0

Minneota 47, Springfield 16

Murray County Central 20, Adrian 10

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 45, Fulda 24

Pipestone 47, Martin County West 7

Iowa

West Sioux 41, West Lyon 14

Boyden Hull/RV 48, Sheldon 0

SC Heelan 31, LeMars 13

Central Lyon 51, Okoboji Milford 0

Sergeant Bluff 24, Spencer 20

Sioux Center 7, MOC Floyd Valley 0

Western Christian 28, Sibley Ocheyeden 0

Women’s Soccer

USF 0, Concordia-SP 0

MSU-Mankato 9, SMSU 1

Winona State 2, Augustana 1

MN-Duluth 2, Northern 0

Women’s Volleyball

Denver 3, South Dakota 0

USF 3, St. Cloud 1

Augustana 3, MN-Crookston 0

Northern 3, Upper Iowa 1

SMSU 3, MN-Duluth 1

Northwestern 3, St. Mary 0

Dordt 3, Morningside 0

Hastings 3, DWU 2

USHL

Fargo 3, Stampede 1

