Two Paranormal Researchers Want Inside Iowa Jail

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A group that studies paranormal activity wants to examine the former Winnebago County jail, but officials worry that allowing the visit could create liability problems.

Two men from a group based in Forest City asked the Winnebago County Board if they could spend the night in the former jail.

Dustin Harms with the Ministers of the Haunted group says there’s great potential for paranormal energy in the building because it was a jail and before that a hospital.

Winnebago County supervisors said they were concerned about liability issues, so they’re reluctant to allow the group to explore the building.

The paranormal group plans to look into getting its own insurance coverage before renewing their request for access.