Work to begin on $46M precision agriculture center at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) – Work will soon begin on the $46 million Raven Precision Agriculture Center on the South Dakota State University campus.

A ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled Saturday afternoon in Brookings. Ground work at the site is to begin this fall, with construction starting next spring.

SDSU offers both a bachelor’s degree and a minor in precision agriculture. Dean John Killefer says the 129,000-square-foot facility will foster innovation in agriculture, engineering, and food and environmental sciences.

State lawmakers approved the center earlier this year. Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries donated $5 million for the project.