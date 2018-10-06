HIGHLIGHTS: Augie Falls to 3-3 After Loss to Minnesota Duluth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In the annual ‘Be Bold, Wear Gold’ game, the Augustana football team took No. 7 Minnesota Duluth to the wire, but ultimately came up short losing 28-17 on Saturday at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The Vikings nearly pulled off their biggest win of the year – cutting the score to a one-possession game early in the 4th quarter – but Minnesota Duluth rallied late to extend the lead and hold on. The Vikings drop to 3-3 (2-2 NSIC South), and the Bulldogs move to 6-0 (4-0 NSIC North) on the year.

Sixth-year Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski was proud of the way his team played, especially on the defensive end. The Vikings forced three turnovers while limiting Minnesota Duluth to less than 400 yards of offense. “I thought our defense played really well,” Olszewski said, “I’m so proud of the physicality and the effort our kids gave on defense. We forced some turnovers, made some things happen, and they had no quit in them whatsoever.”

The game opened up with a Minnesota Duluth 15-play 33-yard drive, but a 39-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Augustana senior Avram Tynes. The Vikings first two offensive drives were sparked by some downhill running from Rudolh Sinflorant, but ultimately resulted in a pair of Gus Kluender punts. Late in the 1st, with the Bulldogs driving, All-America Kirby Hora tipped a pass from John Larson and secured his 1st inception of the year. However, after 15 minutes of action, the scoreboard remained empty with the game tied at 0-0.

Augustana’s defense continued to slow down the Bulldogs early on, limiting them to just 70 yards and one third-down conversion. Eli Webber, who racked up a season-high 10 tackles, also had two impressive pass breakups. But despite a great defensive effort from the Vikings, Duluth started the scoring midway through the second on a one-yard touchdown run from Zach Ojile. The two-point conversion attempt was broken up by the Vikings, making it 6-0. On the Bulldogs next possession, Larson found Wade Sullivan for a 9-yard touchdown pass. However, Tynes came up with his second block of the day on the extra point, and the two teams headed into the locker room with UMD holding a 12-0 lead. Defensively, Kirby Hora finished the first half with seven tackles and ended the game with a season-high 13, one sack and an interception. At the half, Hora was also recognized as the recipient of the 2018 Dr. Jeffrey Behrens Sports Medicine Scholarship for his excellent work both in the classroom and on the field.

As the sun came out in the second half, the Vikings first possession of the third was capped off with a Luis Guarita 39-yard field goal. Just minutes into the half, it was a 12-3 game. The Augustana defense then continued to step up. With Duluth looking to answer, Cody Kujawa stepped in the passing lane and picked off the pass from Larson. Behind great protection from the offensive line, the Vikings turned the turnover into points moments later. Saddler dropped a beautiful ball into the front of the end zone, where Nickel Meyers climbed the ladder to make the catch. Meyers led the team with 57 receiving yards on four grabs. Following a Guarita PAT, it was 12-10 game late in the 3rd quarter.

The game’s final period started with the Vikings thinking upset. The Vikings had made it one score game and had all momentum of Kirkeby-Over Stadium. However, it was Larson rolling out hitting Obi Ibeneme for a five-yard touchdown pass to extend the Bulldogs lead. Moments later, another Duluth score from Sullivan made it 28-10 game. Larson ended the afternoon with 300 total yards (104 rushing) and two touchdowns.

Augustana had one last chance at a comeback, utilizing a hurry-up offense to get into the red zone and score on a 10-yard pass from Saddler to Brett Shepley. Saddler finished with 144 passing yards and two touchdowns. Sinflorant, who continued to run well when called on, ended the afternoon with 20 carries for 94 yards.

Despite the 28-17 final score, the Vikings had a terrific defensive game plan and limited a high-power Duluth offense to just 392 yards and 22 first downs. The Vikings also forced three turnovers and picked up two fourth-down stops.

Augustana is back in action on Saturday, Oct. 13 as they travel to Aberdeen to take on Northern State. The Vikings next home game is set for Oct. 20th as they welcome in U-Mary for ‘Viking Days.’ Fans can always stay up to date with Augustana Football at @AugieFb on twitter and Augustana football on Facebook.