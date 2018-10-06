HIGHLIGHTS: Johana Brower Leads Lincoln to Team Title October 6, 2018 Nicole Griffith, Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail RAPID CITY, S.D. — The final day of the State Girls Tennis Tournament in Rapid City. Click on the video box for highlights! Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story Tags: Lincoln Patriots, O’Gorman Knights, state a girls tennis, state tennis tournament Related Post Big Day Tuesday for Lincoln and Tea Area in Golf O’Gorman Leads After 1 Round of Girls City G... Sutcliffe & O’Gorman Dominate City Golf... Three-Time Defending Tennis Champ Lincoln Rolls To...