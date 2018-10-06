HIGHLIGHTS: Johana Brower Leads Lincoln to Team Title

Nicole Griffith,
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The final day of the State Girls Tennis Tournament in Rapid City. Click on the video box for highlights!

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
