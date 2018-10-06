HIGHLIGHTS: Northwestern Defeats Dordt & Remains Undefeated October 6, 2018 Nicole Griffith, Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail ORANGE CITY, I.A. — Northwestern is undefeated on the season, and took on GPAC rival Dordt at home. Click on the video box for highlights. Categories: College Sports, Colleges – Dordt, Colleges – Northwestern, Sports, Sports Top Story Tags: College Football, Dordt Defenders, GPAC, Northwestern Red Raiders Related Post Wedel Gets Even Better With Time Strong Start Fades In Wolves Loss To Upper Iowa Aberdeen’s Josh Heupel is new FB coach at UC... Jackrabbits Welcome National Championship Expectat...