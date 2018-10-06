HIGHLIGHTS: Northwestern Defeats Dordt & Remains Undefeated

Nicole Griffith,
Share This:

ORANGE CITY, I.A. — Northwestern is undefeated on the season, and took on GPAC rival Dordt at home. Click on the video box for highlights.

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – Dordt, Colleges – Northwestern, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Wedel Gets Even Better With Time
Strong Start Fades In Wolves Loss To Upper Iowa
Aberdeen’s Josh Heupel is new FB coach at UC...
Jackrabbits Welcome National Championship Expectat...

You Might Also Like