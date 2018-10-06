HIGHLIGHTS: USF Drops Heartbreaker to Bemidji St

BEMIDJI Minn. – Despite 126 yards rushing and three touchdowns from junior Gabriel Watson, the No. 21 University of Sioux Falls Football Team (4-2, 4-2 NSIC) dropped a heart-breaking 25-21 decision to Bemidji State (5-1, 5-1 NSIC) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate play at historic Chet Anderson Stadium on a cold Saturday afternoon.

Before a BSU homecoming crowd of 3,449 people, the Cougars built a 21-3 lead in the third quarter before the Beavers rallied with the final 22 points of the game to win the key NSIC cross division matchup. BSU defeated the Cougars for the first time in USF’s DII era as the Cougars own a 4-2 all-time lead in a series which dates to 1982. In addition, the Beavers stopped an 18-game winning streak by USF against NSIC North division opponents.

“This was a disappointing loss for us,” said USF Head Coach Jon Anderson, who has led his team to 13 wins in 18 games at USF. “We put ourselves in position to pick up a win but we made some mistakes which hurt us late in the second half. Still, our guys work extremely hard and gave maximum effort. We will rebound and be ready to play next week,” added Anderson, whose squad will host St. Cloud State in the Hall of Fame game at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 at Bob Young Field.

Against BSU, Watson finished with 27 carries for 126 yards and three TDs.

He scored touchdowns on runs of 39, four and two yards. A junior from Piedmont, Calif., Watson has rushed for 100 yards in six straight games, which is the longest streak since Nephi Garcia had seven straight 100-yard rushing games in 2013. With his yardage today, he surpassed 1,000 yards on the season with 1,036 yards on 140 yards and a league- and NCAA DII-high of 15 TDs. Watson, who is averaging 172.7 yards per game, is the 29th 1,000-yard rusher at USF and the third player to reach that plateau since USF’s move to NCAA DII in 2011. And, he has reached the plateau of 1,000 yards faster than any running back in school history. With an NCAA DII-best 15 TDs this year, he is already tied for 10th all-time for rushing TDs in USF school history.

In a game in which both teams were held below season averages in points and yardage, USF totaled 308 yards on 59 plays while BSU had 82 plays for 352 yards. USF came into the game averaging 302.8 rushing yards but were held to 163 on 38 carries. BSU had 186 yards on 55 carries.