Man Killed in Friday Afternoon Crash West of Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash west of Harrisburg.

Names of the people involved are not being released pending notification of families.

A 1998 Chevrolet Blazer was westbound on 273rd Street near the intersection with 473rd Avenue when the vehicle attempted to turn into a driveway. A 2002 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck, with no trailer attached, was traveling east on 273rd Street. The Blazer turned in front of the semi. The truck driver attempted to avoid the Blazer, but the two vehicles collided.

An 86-year-old male, who was driving the Blazer, was taken to a Sioux Falls where he later died of his injuries. He was the only occupant and was wearing a seatbelt.

The 42-year-old male driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. A female passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries. She was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.