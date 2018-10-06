Sens. Rounds, Thune Release Statement on Confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Washington – U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued the following statement on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to be an Associate Justice to the United States Supreme Court:

“Despite a prolonged ‘advice and consent’ process in which our Democrat colleagues went to extreme, unprecedented measures to try and stop his nomination, today the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh is immensely qualified to serve as a Supreme Court Justice. During the last 12 years on the D.C. Circuit Court, he has demonstrated a thorough understanding that a judge’s responsibility is to interpret and apply the law and Constitution as written, not based on a judge’s personal views or political motivations. He clearly recognizes the limited authority of each of the three branches of government. South Dakotans – and all Americans – stand to benefit from his judicial approach as he takes his seat on the nation’s highest court.”

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding the Senate confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.