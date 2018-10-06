Sioux Empire Dentists Offer Free Dental Work to Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Several Sioux Empire dentists came together Saturday to provide free dental work to low income families. This is the fourth year the program Sioux Empire Smiles has offered this clinic to kids 18 or younger. It’s ran entirely by volunteers. Around 45 dentists, hygienists and helpers donated their time. The program director says this event is important because 56 percent of South Dakota kids have cavities and 22 percent of those go untreated.

“It serves a purpose, a very good purpose gets kids out of pain and relieve infection and hopefully leave them smiling,” said Dr. Damon Thielen, Program Director of Sioux Empire Smiles.

Last year 158 kids got free dental checks. Organizers plan to see around the same amount this year.