Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunts Makes Pheasant Hunting Accessible for All

FLANDREAU, SD- Pheasant Hunting is one of South Dakota’s claims to fame. The sport can require a lot of physical activity, making it difficult for some people to take part.

“We’re trying to give handicap people a chance to enjoy the outdoors, get out and spend the day hunting,” says Randy Gaskins of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

In its 15th year, The Wheelin’ Sportsmen Hunt helps give those who are wheelchair bound or facing other physical challenges the opportunity to hunt in areas they wouldn’t normally have access to.

Gaskins says, “I he first couple of years since we started, I had a lot of the hunters come up to me afterwards. They said ‘thank you, I never thought I’d be able to do this’ or ‘I didn’t think I’d be able to do this after my accident.”

The National Wild Turkey Federation partnered with officers at South Dakota Game. Fish and Parks to help organize the event. The owners of the Sioux River Wildlife Preservation then offered their facilities to the hunt. What makes this hunt worth it for all organizations is being able to make a difference.

Local Conservation Officer Chad Williams says, “I love to hunt and fish myself, which is why I help with this. I love to get these guys that don’t get the chance to go as much as I do or other people do.”

“One young man that was here last year was in a wheelchair. He even needed assistants to hold the gun up, but he shot his first bird. You know, that was just exciting to see,” says Tad Jacobs of the Sioux River Wildlife Preserve.

Organizers say seeing people smile makes all the time and effort into putting this hunt together worth it.

“Probably one of the things that makes me feel the warmest about this event is hearing from the hunters who come now. They are hunting other things now. They came to this hunt and found out they can still hunt. Now they are deer hunting, they’re turkey hunting,” says Gaskins.

The hunt takes place in October every year, and organizers say it wouldn’t be possible without the many volunteers who help make this possible.