73-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Canton

CANTON, S.D. – One man died Saturday night in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred in Canton.

Names of the people involved are not being released pending notification of families.

A 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver observed a person standing in the middle of the road. The driver tried to stop, but the vehicle collided with the pedestrian, a 73-year-old male.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle driver, a 25-year-old male, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

