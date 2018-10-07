Local Sioux Falls Organization Adopts Lake at Family Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- South Dakota Game, Fish And Parks official are getting some help from the public in keeping area lakes clean. Similar to the Adopt-A-Highway program, the new Adopt-A-Lake program encourages people or organizations to essentially claim an area lake. Thanks to a Sioux Falls organization, one Sioux Falls lake saw a little love on Sunday.

Anthony Brown brought his kids along to help him clean up around the lake at Family Park to teach them a lesson in taking care of Mother Nature.

“Being a father, you know I’d like to show my kids that it’s good to go out and go outdoors and you know keep things clean and not have garbage lying around our lakes and stuff,” said Anthony Brown.

Brown is apart of the fishing organization Walleyes Unlimited, which promotes fishing and outdoor activities through education and conservation.

The group adopted the lake last week. This is their first clean up event.

“We just noticed it’s kind of been a problem and the GFP says it’s been a problem so we decided to do our part and help out and starting out at this lake and hopefully add onto others in the future,” said Nate Sandman, President Secretary of Walleyes Unlimited.

They thought this park would be a good place to start.

“The Family Park just kind of seems fitting for what we do, it’s all family and stuff with Walleyes Unlimited,” said Brown.

There was a lot of work to be done.

“I found a lot of garbage in those tree back there were full of garbage, plastic, bags,” said Brown’s Son, Parker Brown.

Now that its clean, this group says they’re proud to have made an impact not only on the lake, but on the next generation.

“I don’t like how people litter on the lake or treat nature like that,” said Parker.

The group hopes people come out and enjoy the newly cleaned park, and ask that people help to keep it that way.

At least five South Dakota bodies of water have already been adopted through the Game Fish And Parks “Adopt-a-lake” Program, including Falls Park, which is adopted by the company Sirio Works in Sioux Falls.