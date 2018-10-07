Pop Up Breakfast Raises Money for a Good Cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet, a popular Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant is usually closed on Sundays, but Sanaa opened up her doors this morning for a good cause. The restaurant held its first ever pop up breakfast. Sanaa’s usually serves Mediterranean food, but people were in for a treat today, as a traditional syrian breakfast was on the menu, something the restaurant hasn’t served before. All proceeds from the pop up breakfast will go to Hungry Hearts. It’s a foundation that pays for school lunches for Sioux Falls children who cannot afford it. Owner Sanaa says once she saw the barrel house raising money for the organization, she knew this was a cause she wanted to help with too.

“People of South Dakota they never cease to amaze me with how generous they are, so we want to raise as much money as we can for a good cause, so no child is denied lunch because that could be there only meal for the day,” said Sanaa Abourezk, Owner.

Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet plans to host more events like this in the future. You can check their facebook page to stay updated: https://www.facebook.com/sanaasgourmet/.