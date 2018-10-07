Sioux Falls Area Humane Society In Need of Blankets, Kitten Food

SIOUX FALLS, SD- As the weather gets a little colder, many of us are starting to bundle up. The same goes for animals at the Humane Society.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society has over 200 dogs and cats currently at the shelter. Every morning, each dog received a blanket and each cat has a blanket in their kennel. Due to the overcrowding, supplies are running low.

The Humane Society is asking for donations of towels and blankets for the animals to keep them warm. Kitten food is also a big need at the moment, due to the large number of kittens.

“We are pretty good on all of the other foods right now, but we just go through kitten food so fast because of how many kittens we have. That ‘Purina Nurture Kitten ‘ food (it’s a yellow bag), that’s the one that we’re in big need of,” says Special Events Coordinator of the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Allison Wyant.

Supplies or food donations can be dropped off a the Humane Society on Benson Road. There’s also a drop-box outside the shelter for after-hours donations.