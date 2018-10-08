Comedian Jim Gaffigan Performing at Premier Center Next Summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, Jim Gaffigan will be performing at the Denny Sanford Center for his Quality Time World Tour.

Gaffigan will be performing at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 and tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on October, 12. You can purchase tickets at the box officer or on ticketmaster.com.

Gaffigan is known for his brand of humar that revolves around fatherhood and his observations on life.