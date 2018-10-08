Dean Cundey: Hollywood In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. – He’s the motion picture mastermind that’s brought us some of our favorite films. Jurassic Park and Apollo 13 are just a few of Dean Cundey’s accomplishments. Now, he’s taking his talents to the Sioux Empire.

Lights. Camera. Action.

Dean Cundey is no stranger to a movie set. However, this Academy Award nominee is just learning the Sioux Falls area.

“I’ve never been to Sioux Falls and what an experience I’ve had,” said Cundey. ”It’s such a great town. You know, I went to see the Falls which were amazingly interesting.”

The bridge between Cundey and South Dakota is Nick Simon, a Sioux Falls native. Cundey and Simon are colleagues in Los Angeles. Simon asked Cundey if he would want to film a commercial in his hometown, and Cundey rolled with it.

“I grew up here you know so it’s nice to come back here,” said Simon. “It’s nice to be home.”

They’re shooting commercials for schools.

Whether it’s Back to the Future or a family-friendly commercial, Cundey says he enjoys working on film projects big or small.

“You get to be sort of creatively involved with the whole thing you know,” said Cundey. “With these big movies that they’re making now, you’re really just a small piece of the puzzle.”

More box office big-names could be coming to the area. Simon and Rob Stiff have launched a production company here at home.

“It’s about the people in Sioux Falls and the resources that are here that are underrealized and undervalued,” said Stiff.

Wherever Cundey travels, he’s living life through a lens.

Those commercials are set to air in Texas in a few months.