Driver Lucky to Escape Burning Semi

The driver of a semi parked overnight at Love’s Travel Stop on North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls was sincerely fortunate to escape his burning semi early Monday morning. The smoke from an engine fire was already thick in the cab when he woke. He said it was hard to see or breathe, but he realized quickly what was happening and was fortunate to escape before the entire cab went up in flames.

Firefighters responded to the business around 4:20 Monday morning as the truck was parked close to other trucks. It appeared only minor damage may have been done to the other vehicles close by.

The flames, at the time of the image attached to this article, are all out. Lighting up the background of the photo are lights from nearby fire rescue vehicles.