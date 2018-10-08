Expanding Tribal History Through Art at Avera’s Prairie Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An exhibit at Avera Health is aiming to teach people about Native American culture.

The Sample Works of the Lakota Tribe exhibit is on display this month at the Prairie Center on Avera’s main campus in Sioux Falls. For the past three years, Avera has partnered with the Center of American Indian Research and Native Studies to educate the public about tribal history.

This year’s exhibit is about the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee.

“What we hope to do with this exhibit is expose as many people as we can to this story, but also to the Lakota historical impact upon our state. This is not an often told story, but we want to expose as many people to it as we can,” said J.R. LaPlante, Director of Tribal Relations at Avera Health.

This narrative is titled Takuwe, meaning “why.” Dr. Craig Howe is the curator of the exhibit. He says the title comes from tribal leaders asking why this story hasn’t been told more.